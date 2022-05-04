Ferne McCann: First Time Mum tonight's episode and spoilers

Ferne McCann's ITVBe reality series First Time Mum is back for a eighth series.

Fresh from its recent outing last autumn Ferne McCann: First Time Mum returns to ITVBe with brand new episodes.

Advertisements

The show currently airs on Wednesdays on ITVBe and online via ITV Hub.

The reality series, which started as a one-off special in 2017, follows Ferne's extraordinary life with daughter Sunday, as she juggles motherhood with a career in the spotlight.

In the first episode (4 May) of the new series, Sunday is settling in well at school and it seems they may have finally mastered her routine.

After a holiday in Dubai, Ferne reveals that she has finally found Mr Right.

She meets friend Arg at boxing, who he is concerned when headlines emerge that Ferne is leaving Essex and moving to Dubai.

Ferne also discovers that her feet are on a celebrity fan site and invites Billie around to compare scores!

Excited by her new relationship, Ferne and Danielle discuss weddings and babies before boyfriend Lorri flies over to take Ferne on a romantic date night.

New episodes of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum currently air on ITVBe on Wednesdays at 9PM.

You can also watch new episodes online on the ITV Hub from 7AM each week.

Advertisements

The past seven series and original one-off are available to watch online in full via the ITV Hub.

All past episodes are also available on BritBox.