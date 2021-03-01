Teen First Dates back tonight on E4 with brand new series

Teen First Dates is back on E4 with a brand new episode tonight - here's all you need to know.

Teen First Dates will feature young singletons who are all looking to delve into the sometimes-choppy waters of dating and love by going on their first, first dates.

With a familiar welcome from the BAFTA Award-winning First Dates maître d' Fred Sirieix, this series will see the brand-spanking new First Dates restaurant in Manchester open its doors to teens aged 16-19, who’ll experience the thrill of a real-life, face to face blind date.

For many it will be their first ever 'first date', as they try to overcome the awkward silences, find their confidence, and discover why they've been matched.

Watch Teen First Dates on TV and online

The new series started on E4 on Monday, 22 February at 10PM. Episodes continue weekly.

The first series this six episodes which you can watch on TV or online via the All 4 Player here.

In tonight's latest episode (1 March) although he has four older sisters to take advice from, roofer Joe feels giddy when it comes to girls and dreads awkward silences. His date is cheerleader and music student Katie, who is hoping to find a boyfriend to make a song and dance about. But when Joe makes a faux pas about Katie's height, will she rise above it?

Caitlyn and Baillie bond over their mental health experiences - and a love of steak.

Bristolian rapper Freddie - aka MC Fredstar - meets Ella from Exeter, who's studying to become a teacher and taught herself the periodic table by rapping.

Finally, primped, preened and primed for love, 18-year-old make-up artist Gregor from Glasgow meets fellow Scot Dylan.

Teen First Dates airs Monday nights at 10PM on E4.