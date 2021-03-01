Married At First Sight Australia's sixth season recently concluded on E4 - which couples remain together?

The hit reality series sees singletons matched up before immediately embarking on 'married' life together.

They take part in a commitment ceremony, enjoy a honeymoon and live together before deciding whether or not to stay as a couple.

Two years on from filming, where are they now?

Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together?

Married At First Sight Australia season 6 saw a total of 13 couples take part, four of which stayed together until the finale.

Of those, just two remain together.

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant

After appearing on the show together, which originally aired in 2019, loved up couple Jules and Cam got legally married. Then in October 2020 they welcomed their first child together, a son called Oliver .

Appearing on ITV's This Morning in February, Cam shared: "Spoiler alert! We do have a son, little Olly Chase, and he's a delight and we are fortunate and loving...

"In the final vows that was my genuine engagement proposal, and it happened right in that moment, I said to her 'would you be my wife,'."

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli

Another success story from season 6 of MAFS Australia, Martha and Michael remain together more than two years after the show.

The pair currently live together in a plush Sydney apartment with Martha recently posting on Instagram as the show aired in the UK: "UK & IRELAND WE LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH! Thanks for the all the love over the past few months. So glad you enjoyed our MAFS journey! Yes! We’re still together almost 3 years later."

Married At First Sight Australia season 6 concludes on Monday, 1 March at 8:30PM on E4.

In the last episode of the series, the participants return for one final gathering to discuss their time in the experiment and gain closure around any outstanding issues.

More Married At First Sight Australia is on its way

Meanwhile there's good news for fans of the show with E4 confirming that season 7 of Married At First Sight Australia will air this summer in the UK.

And what's more, season 8 - which is currently on air down under - will follow shortly thereafter.

For now you can catch up on past episodes of MAFS Australia online via the All 4 Player.