Married at First Sight Australia season 7 and 8 heading to E4

There's good news for fans of Married at First Sight Australia with two new seasons coming to the UK.

UK fans of the hit reality series will be delighted to know both Season 7 and 8 are on their way to E4.

E4 recently went back down under with Married at First Sight Australia season 6 currently airing weeknights with its finale set for Monday.

Season 7 is set to come to UK TV this summer, reports The Sun, having originally aired in Australia in 2020.

Season 8, which is currently airing in Australia, will follow shortly thereafter.

Married at First Sight Australia first took E4 and the UK by storm during lockdown and was the most watched show on All 4 last summer.

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 currently airs Monday to Fridays at 8:30PM on E4.

You can catch up with episodes and watch online via All 4 here.

Meanwhile the UK version of MAFS is set to switch things up to follow the Australian format.

Scheduled to air later in 2021, the new UK series will be a bigger, more explosive take on the format, following a fresh batch of singles as they search for love and a happy-ever-after with complete strangers.

Moving from Channel 4 to E4, over 20 episodes the series will follow the couples as they meet for the very first time at the altar.

E4 explain: "Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

"After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

"Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process."

For now you can catch up with past series of Married At First Sight in the UK on All 4 here.