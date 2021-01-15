Here's a recap of who left Junior Bake Off 2021 with all the contestants and results so far - spoiler!
Junior Bake Off sees youngsters aged between 9 and 15 enter the famous tent to show off their baking skills.
The spin-off to the Great British Bake Off aired for four series on BBC One before moving to Channel 4 where it's now airing its sixth series.
16 contestants compete, starting in two separate week-long heats. Each heat spans five episodes, featuring 8 bakers who face Technical Bakes and Showstopper challenges.
Five contestants in each heat were sent home leaving five to progress through to the final week.
There the top 8 will go head to head with one crowned ultimate winner having put their cake, biscuit, bread and pastry-making skills to the test.
See all the contestants and results so far below...
Junior Bake Off 2021 Heat A line up and results
Here are the results of the first heat so far:
Fern, 10 from Merseyside
Cece, 14 from Kent
Reece, 14 from Leicestershire
Robbie, 15 from Bristol
ELIMINATED: Erin, 13 from Worcestershire
ELIMINATED: Sophia, 10 from Hertfordshire
ELIMINATED: Fyn, 10 from Hampshire
ELIMINATED: Charlie, 10 from Worcestershire
Junior Bake Off 2021 Heat B line up and results
The line up for heat two is as follows:
Sicily, 10 from Devon
Toby, 13 from Cambridge
Zack, 13 from Leeds
Safiyyah, 14 from Reading
Henry, 11 from Hertfordshire
Naima, 10 from South London
Will, 12 from West Yorkshire
Maddi, 14 from Gateshead
Junior Bake Off airs weeknights at 5PM on Channel 4.
You can catch up and watch episodes online via the All4 Player.