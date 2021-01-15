Here's a recap of who left Junior Bake Off 2021 with all the contestants and results so far - spoiler!

Junior Bake Off sees youngsters aged between 9 and 15 enter the famous tent to show off their baking skills.

Advertisements

The spin-off to the Great British Bake Off aired for four series on BBC One before moving to Channel 4 where it's now airing its sixth series.

16 contestants compete, starting in two separate week-long heats. Each heat spans five episodes, featuring 8 bakers who face Technical Bakes and Showstopper challenges.

Five contestants in each heat were sent home leaving five to progress through to the final week.

There the top 8 will go head to head with one crowned ultimate winner having put their cake, biscuit, bread and pastry-making skills to the test.

See all the contestants and results so far below...

Advertisements

Junior Bake Off 2021 Heat A line up and results

Here are the results of the first heat so far:

Fern, 10 from Merseyside

Cece, 14 from Kent

Reece, 14 from Leicestershire

Robbie, 15 from Bristol

ELIMINATED: Erin, 13 from Worcestershire

ELIMINATED: Sophia, 10 from Hertfordshire

ELIMINATED: Fyn, 10 from Hampshire

ELIMINATED: Charlie, 10 from Worcestershire

Junior Bake Off 2021 Heat B line up and results

The line up for heat two is as follows:

Sicily, 10 from Devon

Toby, 13 from Cambridge

Zack, 13 from Leeds

Safiyyah, 14 from Reading

Henry, 11 from Hertfordshire

Naima, 10 from South London

Will, 12 from West Yorkshire

Maddi, 14 from Gateshead

Junior Bake Off airs weeknights at 5PM on Channel 4.

You can catch up and watch episodes online via the All4 Player.