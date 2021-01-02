Who is Harlequin on The Masked Singer? Fans think they've figured it out!

Who is Harlequin on The Masked Singer? Fans are sure they already know after just one episode.

The Masked Singer UK second series is airing Saturday evenings on ITV.

The show sees celebrities go head to head to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the contestants on the series 2020 is Harlequin - they could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer.

In Saturday's episode, Harlequin performed Diamonds by Rihanna and viewers think they know exactly who is behind the mask.

Who is Harlequin on The Masked Singer?

After Harlequin performed, fans flocked to Twitter to claim it was singer Gabrielle behind the mask.

"#maskedsingeruk that is Gabrielle! #harlequin" one wrote.

Another agreed: "I think Harlequin is Gabrielle. Her voice sounds so similar! #TheMaskedSingerUK"

And a third added: "Harlequin giving out Gabrielle vibes for sure #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerUK"

Clues in the episode included Harlequin revealing that they once played a male lead role in a musical.

Describing themselves as "a bit of a joker" there was also a possible connection to the news/newspapers.

Harlequin kept their mask on during the episode so we'll have to wait and see if the fan theory proves correct.

The Masked Singer UK second season continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Other contestants competing in the series are Grandfather Clock, Bush Baby, Robin, Sausage, Alien, Dragon, Viking, Badger, Seahorse, Swan and Blob.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV.