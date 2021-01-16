Who is Viking on The Masked Singer? Fans think they've worked it out!

Who is Viking on The Masked Singer? Fans think they know their identity!

The Masked Singer second series is airing weekends on ITV.

The series sees celebs go head to head to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the masked singers on the show is Viking - armed with a sword and wearing a helmet and clearly taking this battle seriously!

In the first week, Viking performed Songbird by Fleetwood Mac before returning this week with Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar.

Who is Viking on The Masked Singer?

Viking has teased links to The Voice and Kings.

In his first official clue, Viking said: "I maybe a Viking but I also wear another kind of armour."

In week two, Viking offered up two lies and a truth: "I am the proud owner of a Blue Peter badge", "My first hit dialled M for Murder", "My early career relied on brotherly love".

Fans are sure the singer is A-ha's Morten Harket.

One wrote on Twitter: "Viking has to be Morten Harket right? #MaskedSingerUK"

Another added: "Viking is Morten Harket from A-ha all day long. Sounds just like him. #TheMaskedSingerUK"

However other popular guesses include Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson and Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp.

Currently Viking's mask remains on and so their official identity remains unconfirmed.

The Masked Singer UK season 2 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

Other masked singers taking part in the show are Seahorse, Dragon, Harlequin, Grandfather Clock, Alien, Blob, Viking, Bush Baby, Badger, Sausage, Robin and Swan.

