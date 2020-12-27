Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer? Fan theories after first episode

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer? Fans have been sharing their theories after the latest episode.

The Masked Singer UK 2020 is now airing Saturday nights on ITV after launching Boxing Day.

The singing competition sees famous faces sing-off to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the acts on the series this year is a Sausage all wrapped up in a newspaper and surrounded by chips.

In the first episode, Sausage performed Rag 'N' Bone Man's Skin.

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer?

Sausage offered various clues to their identity in the first episode, with apparent links to the beach and coast.

Revealing herself to be a woman, Sausage said on the show she "might look a bit of a tomboy but I really am a girlie girl", adding: "My performances are something of a balancing act"

Fans of the show were quick to offer up their guesses with Billie Piper, Sheridan Smith, Joss Stone and Stacey Solomon.

For now we can only speculate on their identity with Sausage keeping her mask firmly on for the time being.

The Masked Singer UK's second series continues Saturday night on ITV.

More acts on the series this year are Harlequin, Alien, Seahorse, Robin, Dragon, Grandfather Clock, Swan, Viking, Bush Baby, Badger and Blob.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV website.

Picture: © Bandicoot TV