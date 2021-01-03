Here's a recap of all the contestants who have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK 2021 - SPOILERS!

The Masked Singer UK is the show where celebrities put on show-stopping musical performances... all while keeping their identity a secret.

A studio audience and panel rank the performances while also trying to figure out who is behind the mask.

After 2 episodes, here's a recap of who's been unmasked so far...

The Masked Singer UK 2021 spoilers

Alien

Alien is SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Alien was singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Speaking about signing up, Sophie said: "I love a challenge and why not do it dressed as an extraterrestrial?!" Joking about keeping the show a secret, she added: "Well it turns out most of my friends and family don’t ask me much about my job after all! It was only down to my own willpower after that."

Meanwhile, Sophie said of leaving: "I left first so I felt like a gymnast who had a cool routine with jumps and twists, who then left after their first comedy somersault. But it’s cool - I do my flips and jumps better with my own head on."

Seahorse

Seahorse is MEL B

At the end of the second show, it was revealed that the identity of Seahorse was Spice Girl Mel B.

Speaking about the show, Mel B said: "In a time when there is an awful lot to be worried about, it’s even more important to lift people’s spirits with a show that is just fun, crazy, over the top and completely bonkers so it felt like something I should do.

"Plus, I wanted to challenge myself to see if I could actually disguise my singing voice which people have known for 25 years. I lived in America for 15 years and never lost my Yorkshire accent so I wondered how hard it would be to come up with a way of singing where no-one would know it was me."

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.