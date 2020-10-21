Ferne McCann: First Time Mum 2020 episodes, spoilers and how to watch online

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum is back for a sixth season - here's all you need to know.

Ferne and daughter Sunday are back for a brand new series of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum as once again we follow Ferne’s busy life juggling both motherhood and a career in the spotlight.

As Ferne approaches 30 she continues to explore her spiritual side and ultimately focuses less on men and more on finding her zen. But after adopting her new celibate lifestyle and as her 30th plans get thrown into chaos, Ferne gets whisked away on a private jet to the South of France by her millionaire secret admirer.

Watch Ferne McCann: First Time Mum on TV and online

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum will begin its new series on Thursday, October 22 at 9PM on ITVBe and will continue on weekly.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the ITV Hub Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main ITV Hub Ferne McCann: First Time Mum page.

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum 2020 episodes and spoilers

Episode 1 (October 22)

Sunday continues to keep Ferne on her toes as her night-time routine goes fully out of the window. And Ferne visits bestie Danielle after she has recently given birth to baby Orla, as the pair swap stories on their post-pregnancy bodies.

Ferne’s mum Gill is left emotional after Ferne and sister Sophie organise a special birthday trip to a vineyard as the girls show their appreciation for her.

Episode 2 (October 29)

There’s toys, there’s tears, and there's tantrums as Ferne and Sunday go head to head in a battle of wills over who rules the roost in the McCann household. And it’s not who you’d think.

Ferne hits the big 30 and despite being 30, flirty and thriving - her big 30th birthday bash is called off after Boris makes a shock announcement, but her secret admirer swoops in and saves the day - with a private jet to Cannes.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Picture: ITV