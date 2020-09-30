The Real Housewives of Cheshire 2020 start date and cast from season 12

The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns to ITVBe with its twelfth series.

Promising even more fun, frolics and fabulousness the new series will be followed by the Reunion show in the winter.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire season 12 will start on Monday, October 12 at 9PM on ITVBe. You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub or Amazon Prime with ITVHub+.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire cast

Returning to the cast for series 12 are Dawn Ward, Ester Dohnalová, Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Tanya Bardsley.

However, there is a surprise in store for the ladies when they are joined by a bombshell, new housewife, Lystra Adams.

Born in Guyana, South America, Lystra originally moved to the UK at the age of 20 to follow a holiday romance! The model, property investor, entrepreneur and mother to daughter Jasmine - also a model – has been a regular in the Cheshire social scene for years and is finally taking up residence in the Golden Triangle.

Already friends with a number of the Housewives, Lystra Adams commented, “Joining The Real Housewives of Cheshire is a dream come true! Being able to join my friends on screen to share the laughter and witness the drama first hand has been eye opening but I’m not shy, I’m ready for anything!”

The new series picks up straight after the UK lockdown was eased. Hanna’s revelation that she is expecting her first child - a true lockdown baby - lifts the spirits of the housewives, as does Nicole’s walk down the aisle as she renews her wedding vows.

Rachel and Tanya explore new business ventures, whilst Seema also attempts to find the perfect partners for her two sons. However, the series also takes a turn as Lauren learns to cope with a devastating loss and Dawn reacts to the Ward family’s brush with the pandemic.

Mike Swindells, Executive Producer, Monkey, said: “Getting back into production has been fantastic for everyone involved and, although we’ve faced new challenges, the Housewives have been as entertaining as ever whilst adapting to our new ways of working.

"We’re also incredibly excited to welcome Lystra in to the fold and I can promise viewers that she was born to be a Housewife!”

