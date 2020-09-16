TOWIE spoilers: Yaz and Lockie attempt to spice up their rekindled romance

Here's a first look at tonight's episode of The Only Way Is Essex on ITVBe.

The Only Way Is Essex returns this evening at 9PM on ITVBe with its latest series.

Despite months of lockdown, drama has still been brewing amongst the Essex crowd.

In tonight's show, Yaz is already left frustrated with Lockie after he has a night-out with the boys. In a bid to spice up their rekindled romance, Yaz prepares a special surprise for him.

You can watch a first look preview in the video below...

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Chloe S and Pete are no closer to resolving their differences. But is time the best healer for this broken friendship?

Ella clashes with Courtney and Chloe M as the pair try to defend Chloe B’s actions. Saffron and Bobby advise Chloe B to clear the air as her and Ella finally come face-to-face.

Meanwhile, Georgia arranges a party for Gatsby as he returns to normal life following his post-LA quarantine.

The Only Way Is Essex continues tonight, 9pm on ITVBe.

When to watch TOWIE

The 2020 season of The Only Way Is Essex is broadcast both Sundays and Wednesdays at 9PM on ITVBe.

You can watch ITVBe on channel 131 on Sky, 119 on Virgin Media and 26 on Freeview. You can also catch up on episodes for free via the ITVHub.

You can also watch episodes from the 2020 season of The Only Way Is Essex online via Amazon Prime Video with ITVHub+.

Picture: ITV