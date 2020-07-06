BBC One has announced a brand new singing gameshow, I Can See Your Voice.

I Can See Your Voice will air on BBC One prime time in 2021.

It's described as a "mystery music guessing game that promises a whole new take on the singing gameshow genre as well as lots of music, comedy and play-along fun for the whole family to enjoy."

Each episode will see players attempting to win a cash prize by guessing who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery singers standing before them - can they predict who has the voice of an angel or who will leave them covering their ears in horror all without ever hearing them sing a note?

Helping the players will be a panel of celebrity experts, who are joined each week by a different singing superstar.

A teaser from the BBC reveals more: "As the singing sensations or musical masqureaders navigate through a round of lip sync challenges, they will be offering entertaining hidden clues to the panel of celebrity experts who will help the players whittle down the group until there’s only one singer left.

"The chosen one will then perform a duet with the singing superstar to reveal whether they can or can’t sing. If the players have picked a good singer then they will take the prize… but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash.

"I Can See Your Voice will prove that when it comes to singing talent, what you see isn’t always what you get!"

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content said: “This addictive, fun and immersive new entertainment series will offer BBC One viewers jaw-dropping reveals and gives the whole family a chance to get involved in this compelling new guessing game.”

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC added: “I Can See Your Voice is a riot, a funny and captivating show with so many incredible moments within a carousel of reveals. It’s addictive viewing.”

The programme comes from Thames and Naked (both part of Fremantle).

Amelia Brown, Managing Director, Thames, said: “I Can See Your Voice is the ultimate play-along game the whole family can take part in. It’s fun, comical and full of heart and we can’t wait to get stuck in and work with the BBC to bring this successful format to the UK.”

I Can See Your Voice will be broadcast on BBC One in 2021.

For details on how to apply head to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart