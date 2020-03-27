Celebrity Murder Mystery is the new Channel 5 series coming to screens this week.

Celebrity Murder Mystery will follow a cast of six celebrities as they take part in a 1920s themed murder mystery weekend.

The two-part special will begin on Friday, March 27 Channel 5 at 9PM.

The second half will follow on Saturday, March 28 at 9PM.

Celebrity Murder Mystery line up

Taking part in the show are:

Actress and singer Su Pollard

American singer-songwriter and actress Sheila Ferguson

Musician and Church of England parish priest Rev Richard Coles

Singer and star of Boyzone Keith Duffy

Author, presenter and newsreader Angela Rippon

Journalist and broadcaster John Sergeant

The celebrities will be joined by a cast of actors playing murder suspects and victims...

Detective Watcham played by Fergus John McCann

Lady Helena Grafton played by Tamara Wilder

Armstrong the Housekeeper played by Elizabeth Cachia

Lady Constance played by Caroline Lawrie

Smythe the Butler played by Clive Greenwood

Dr Keats played by Ian Houghton

Clementine played by Jacqueline Johnson

Lord Montague Grafton played by Alasdair Shanks

Nancy Bloom played by Rosalind Blessed

Dyston Marwell played by Jonathan Kemp

Charles Grafton played by Charlie Adams

Travelling back in time to the 1920s, the celebrities have just four days to try an identify a killer amongst them.

The celebs begin as they are invited to the reading of the Baroness Grafton's will along with her loved ones - some of whom are happier than others with their lot.

As well as solving a mystery, the celebs also have to get their hands dirty as they get to grips with the art of flower arranging, cleaning a house using 1920s methods, and enjoying an absinthe-fuelled Charleston party.

Celebrity Murder Mystery airs on Channel 5 on Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28 at 9PM.

You can catch up and watch episodes of Celebrity Murder Mystery online via My5.