Ferne McCann: First Time Mum series 6 - show will return in the autumn!

Ferne McCann's ITVBe reality series First Time Mum will be back for a sixth series.

ITVBe announced at the start of 2020 that following the success of the last four series, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum will air two series this year.

Advertisements

Series 5 recently wrapped up with series 6 to follow later this year in the autumn.

An exact start date for Ferne McCann: First Time Mum season six is to be confirmed.

For now, Series 5 is available to watch online via the ITV Hub.

The most recent new four-part series saw Ferne once again offer another look at her extraordinary life with daughter Sunday, as she juggles motherhood with a career in the spotlight.

A synopsis teases: "Ferne and baby daughter Sunday are back for a brand-new four-part series. Ferne finally makes the move into her dream house and as she approaches 30, she has finally found love.

"However, just as she is swept off her feet, her new boyfriend is swept off to a new job 3500 miles away.

"Undeterred and besotted by the new man in her life, Ferne is determined to make this long-distance relationship work, while Sunday is testing her patience to the limit as she hurtles through the terrible twos.

Phil Mount, Creative Director at programme makers Potato said: “There is never a dull moment when we’re following Ferne and Sunday, and this series is no exception!

"We’re excited to show the viewers what they have been up to since we last saw them.”

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum airs on ITVBe.