Sam and Billie Faiers' Mummy Diaries 2021 new series air date and how to watch online

Sam and Billie Faiers' Mummy Diaries is back with season 9 in 2021 - here's all you need to know.

The reality show follows sisters Sam and Billie Faiers in their day to day family lives with their partners and children.

Advertisements

It began as a one-off series with Sam as she welcomed son Paul in The Baby Diaries, before Billie joined with her daughter Nelly in 2016.

Sam and Billie Faiers' Mummy Diaries air date

Now a brand new series is on its way for 2021, starting on Wednesday 24 February at 9PM on ITVBe.

As well watching on ITVBe, new episodes will be online on the ITV Hub here from 7AM the morning they're due to air on TV.

A teaser for the first episode (24 February) shares: "Sam and Billie are dealing with more everyday life problems as the ninth series of the reality show which follows their lives out of the spotlight begins.

"As lockdown restrictions continue, Sam has to face up to the reality that her 30th birthday won’t be the big celebration she dreamed of.

"Meanwhile, Billie begins her Dancing on Ice training whilst juggling a dream home project and family life."

Watch and catch up on The Mummy Diaries

The Mummy Diaries airs on ITVBe and you can catch up with the latest episodes on ITVHub.

As well as the new series, ALL past series of The Mummy Diaries are currently available to stream in full via the ITV Hub.

You can also watch all past series online with BritBox. At the time of writing, The Mummy Diaries is not available on Netflix.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, regular clips from the series are available to watch for free via the show's official YouTube channel.

Picture: ITV