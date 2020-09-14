Here's how to watch TOWIE online and catch up with all episodes of both the current and past series.

The Only Way Is Essex kicked off for 2020 with what is its 26th series in September.

Advertisements

Here's how to watch the show online and catch up on all the episodes and past seasons.

When does TOWIE air on TV

The new series of The Only Way Is Essex airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 9PM on ITVBe.

The show will start on Sunday, September 13 and will run for 18 episodes.

ITVBe can be found on channel 131 on Sky, 119 on Virgin Media and 26 on Freeview. You can watch episodes online as they air online via the ITVHub.

Catch up with TOWIE online

You can watch episodes from the latest series of The Only Way is Essex online for free via the ITVHub.

Advertisements

As for past series,you can purchase past episodes and series to watch via Amazon or iTunes.

Single episodes cost £1.89 while entire series start from £9.99, at the time of writing.

Is The Only Way Is Essex on Netflix?

As of this moment in 2020, unfortunately TOWIE is not available to stream on Netflix UK.

Series have been available in the past but they've since been removed.

It may come back soon though, so watch this space!

Who's currently on The Only Way Is Essex cast

Series 26 of TOWIE is set to see some familiar faces return to the Essex fold as the show celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Advertisements

Making an appearance in the first episode is Amy Childs.

She joins a cast which also includes Bobby Norris, Chloe Sims, Yazmin Oukhellou, James "Lockie" Lock, Amber Turner, Olivia Attwood, James 'Diags' Bennewith, Ella Wise, Chloe Brockett, Liam 'Gatsby' Blackwell, Harry Lee, Frankie Sims, Pete Wicks and Dan Edgar.