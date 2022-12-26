The King’s speech was the most watched broadcast on TV on Christmas Day 2022.

Overnight viewing figures show a combined audience of more than 10 million tuned in, with over 8 million on BBC One alone.

The first Christmas Day speech by the new monarch saw him reflect on the cost-of-living crisis and pay tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special: The judges, celebrities and professional dancers. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

The next most watched programme on Sunday was Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special which brought in 5.4 million viewers.

A festive edition of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel had 4.8 million while Call The Midwife had 4.5 million and just under 4 million tuned in to Ghosts as BBC One dominated the schedules.

Over on ITV1 and Doc Martin’s Christmas special was the most watched show, with just under 3.4 million viewers.

A festive version of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win secured an audience of 2.7 million while Mrs Brown’s Boys’ latest Christmas special saw 2.5 million tuning in.

Most watched shows on Christmas Day

1. The King’s Christmas Broadcast (BBC One) – 8.1 million

2. Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (BBC One) – 5.4 million

3. Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel (BBC One) – 4.8 million

4. Call the Midwife (BBC One) – 4.5 million

5. Aladdin (BBC One) – 4.5 million

6. Ghosts Christmas Special (BBC One) – 3.9 million

7. Doc Martin (ITV) – 3.4 million

8. EastEnders (BBC One) – 3.3 million

9. Coronation Street (ITV) – 2.8 million

10. Ant and Dec (ITV) – 2.7 million

Source: BBC.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer said: “Winning the Christmas Day ratings caps off an incredible centenary year of world class content on the BBC.

“In a time of so much competition and choice, the BBC continues to be the UK’s entertainment destination on Christmas Day.”

However the overnight figures don’t include those watching or catching up online via platforms such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

