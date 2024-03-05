Celebrity Big Brother returns with highest viewing figures since 2016

Celebrity Big brother’s live launch on ITV1 was watched by a peak audience of over 3 million viewers.

The brand new series – the first since 2018 – hit a high of 3.2 million viewers across devices in TV ratings, its highest launch since 2016.

From 9pm-10:30pm last night ITV1 had more than double the audience of any other channel.

The new series also secured the highest 16-34 audience of the night, with 463k and a 42.5% share across devices.

On average, 2.8 million viewers watched the 90-minute opener. This is up the best part of a million on the launch of the last series six years ago.

The opening episode welcomed twelve housemates and one special house guest, as the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Ekin-Su and Nikita Kuzmin joined the cast.

The series continues nightly on ITV1. AJ Odudu and Will Best host spin-off show Late & Live each evening at 10PM ahead of live feed available on ITVX.