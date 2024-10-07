Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off lead UK TV ratings

Strictly Come Dancing remains unbeatable in the latest UK TV ratings, with both of its latest episodes topping the chart.

The Saturday show drew just under 8 million viewers, including live and catch-up viewing, while the Sunday episode followed closely with 7 million.

The Great British Bake Off also performed strongly, securing 3rd place with over 6 million viewers, largely driven by time-shifted viewing.

This data, provided by BARB, accounts for TV and online viewing in the UK within seven days of broadcast between 23 – 29 September.

Coronation Street dominated the soaps category, with three episodes in the top 10, the most-watched drawing 4.3 million viewers.

Emmerdale also held steady, with its most popular episode on Friday drawing just under 4 million, and other episodes consistently nearing or surpassing 3.5 million viewers.

EastEnders saw a slight dip but still managed over 2.6 million for its top episode, aired on Monday.

ITV’s Joan impressed with 4 million viewers, benefiting significantly from time-shifted viewing, almost doubling its overnight audience.

Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small also had a solid showing with 3.3 million.

Antiques Roadshow continues to be a Sunday staple, drawing 3.8 million viewers while new show Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping also managed a respectable 3 million on BBC One.

Married at First Sight UK on E4 continued to gain traction with more than 2.3 million viewers, with more than half of those watching on catch up.