David Mitchell’s new comedy drama Ludwig has proved a favourite among viewers, according to the latest TV ratings.

6.2 million tuned in to the latest episode, making it the third biggest show of the week behind only Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off.

Strictly’s latest Saturday’s show pulled in 8.4 million viewers and Sunday’s results show attracted 7.4 million.

The Great British Bake Off had only slightly more viewers than Ludwig, with with 6.5 million tuning in on Channel 4.

Also proving successful is another of the BBC’s new dramas, Nightsleeper, which concluded its six-part series with 5.3 million viewers.

The data, sourced from BARB, represents TV and online viewing figures within 7 days of broadcast between 30 September – 6 October.

Coronation Street topped the soaps, securing three spots in the top 10, peaking with Monday’s episode at 4.4 million. Emmerdale maxed out at just under 4 million while EastEnders was slightly behind, with its Thursday episode attracting a high of 3.4 million.

Other notable shows for the week include ITV’s Joan, which had 4 million watching on Sunday and Monday, eclipsing Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small which brought in 3.4 million on Thursday.

Meanwhile on E4, Married At First Sight UK continued to perform well on catch up, with 2.5 million viewers watching the daily episodes.

On Channel 5, Phillip Schofield’s TV return in Cast Away was watched by 2.3 million for its first episode but dropped to 1.6 million for its last instalment.