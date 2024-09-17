Celebrity Race Across the World is dominating TV ratings

By Published September 17, 2024, at 2:11 AM

BBC’s Celebrity Race Across the World led this week’s TV ratings, attracting 5.4 million viewers for its latest episode.

The viewing figures from 2 – 8 September come from audience researcher BARB, and include those watching live and on catch up in the week after broadcast.

Coronation Street led the soaps, with its episodes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday pulling in 4.6 million, 4.3 million, and 4.1 million viewers, respectively.

Emmerdale consistently drew around 4 million viewers across its episodes while EastEnders saw a peak with Thursday’s episode, which brought in 3.5 million viewers.

Beyond the soaps, ITV’s Grace attracted 4.2 million viewers for its latest instalment, while BBC’s Antiques Roadshow and Sherwood each garnered nearly 3.8 million viewers.

The third series of The Tower on ITV averaged 3 million viewers across its nightly run between Monday – Thursday.

Further contributions to the week’s top television included The Voice UK, which drew 3.2 million viewers on Saturday, and Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams, capturing over 3 million viewers on Tuesday.

Celebrity MasterChef and Who Do You Think You Are? each brought in just over 3 million viewers in the week for BBC One.