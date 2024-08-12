Most Watched Moments at 2024 Olympics Revealed

BBC Sport’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games broke records, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch the action unfold.

Across both online and TV, fans were glued to their screens as they cheered on their favourite athletes.

With a total of 218 million streams across BBC Sport’s platforms, the Paris 2024 Olympics marked a new high in digital engagement.

BBC One also held strong, with 36.1 million people watching at least 15 minutes of the Games, which is 59% of the UK population.

Here’s a rundown of the most-watched races:

Keely Hodgkinson’s win in the women’s 800 metres final – 9.1 million viewers Adam Peaty’s silver medal swim in the men’s 100m breaststroke – 8.5 million viewers Noah Lyles winning gold in the men’s 100m sprint – 8.4 million viewers Gabby Thomas winning gold in the women’s 200m sprint – 7.9 million viewers Katarina Johnson-Thomson’s first Olympic medal win – 7.3 million viewers

On 14 separate days, viewership peaked at over 6 million, as audiences tuned in to catch every thrilling moment.

The closing ceremony, where the Olympic flame was passed to LA for the 2028 Games, was watched by 7 million viewers, bringing a spectacular end to an unforgettable two weeks.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “The Paris 2024 Olympic Games during this remarkable summer of sport has seen some truly incredible medal moments and we have witnessed a host of new sport stars emerge on an international level.

“With world-class on-air performances and production, BBC Sport has been there to champion the athletes and to take the audience on a journey across multiple sporting disciplines.

“It is not an easy job, but these figures across digital, linear, online and audio demonstrates that BBC Sport’s unique multiplatform offer is capable of uniting the nation with the very best of British storytelling.””