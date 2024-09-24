Strictly Come Dancing led the latest TV viewing figures, drawing 6.8 million viewers for its launch show broadcast on BBC One.

The second spot went to new drama Nightsleeper, which attracted 5.9 million viewers on the Sunday.

And in more good news for the BBC, Celebrity Race Across the World secured 5.4 million, giving the broadcaster all top three shows.

The data, sourced from BARB, covers the period of 9 – 15 September 2024 and includes UK television and online viewing within seven days of broadcast.

Coronation Street dominated the soaps, with Monday’s episode pulling in a high of 4.4 million viewers, with Emmerdale not too far behind with an average of just above 4 million for the week’s instalments.

EastEnders, airing on BBC One, saw its highest ratings with Wednesday’s episode, which reached 3.6 million viewers.

On streaming platforms, Prime Video’s The Grand Tour‘s new special was watched by over 3.3 million people in the UK in its launch week, making it one of the top 10 most-watch shows (excluding news & sport).

The Voice UK attracted a perhaps disappointing 2.7 million viewers for its third audition episode while the National Television Awards failed to break 3 million with its 2024 ceremony.

Other notable ratings included ITV’s drama Grace, which reached 4 million viewers, and Channel 4’s Gogglebox, watched by 3 million. Celebrity MasterChef episodes drew close to 3 million across Tuesday and Thursday broadcasts.