A teaser and release date been revealed for the final special of The Grand Tour, titled One For The Road.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are gearing up for their last adventure together after eight years of thrills, spills, and laughs.

This special episode is set to drop on Friday, 13 September on Prime Video.

In One For The Road, the trio decides to do things their way, ignoring the usual instructions from their long-time producer Andy Wilman.

Their destination? Zimbabwe.

Their chosen vehicles? A Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag – the ones they’ve always dreamed of owning.

The journey takes them through breathtaking yet challenging landscapes, leading to an emotional and fitting finale on an island that might just feel a bit familiar to fans.

Mark your calendars, because this is one road trip you won’t want to miss.

