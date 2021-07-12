Over 30 million watch Euro 2020 final between England and Italy

A peak audience of more than 30 million viewers watched last night's Euro 2020 final.

The match between England and Italy went to penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time. Italy ultimately beat England 3-2.

Coverage of the match was shared by both ITV and BBC One with a peak audience of 31 million across the two channels.

The BBC report that the figure is the biggest peak audience since the funeral of Diana Princess Of Wales in 1997.

Across the evening, the BBC's coverage averaged 18 million viewers while an average of 4 million watched on ITV.

The huge viewers also don't include many watching online via BBC iPlayer and ITV, meaning the true viewing figures will be even higher.

