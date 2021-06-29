RATINGS! Love Island and Euro 2020 score big viewing figures for ITV

An audience of 2.5 million watched Love Island's opening episode on Monday night.

The new series kicked off yesterday as the latest cast of Islanders headed into the villa.

The show launched with a strong peak audience of 3.3 million viewers across all devices, say ITV, with the average TV audience the biggest digital channel audience of the year across any channel, and on par with the last series launch.

Love Island set a new record for ITV Hub with an average of 1 million viewers during the launch with 2.9 million streams in total.

ITV say that Love Island is already the most watched digital channel programme of the year for 16-34-year-olds with the audience up 110,000 viewers on the last series launch

Meanwhile over on ITV's main channel, the latest Euro 2020 group match between France and Switzerland saw a peak audience of 12 million viewers on all devices.

Earlier in the day, Croatia v Spain peaked with 8.5 million viewers.

The two matches saw a total of 14 goals and both went into extra time with Croatia losing to Spain [5-3 AET] and France eliminated by Switzerland [3-3 AET, with Switzerland winning the first penalty shootout of the competition].