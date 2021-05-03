Line Of Duty series finale watched by 13 million viewers

The final episode of Line Of Duty's sixth series was watched by almost 13 million viewers.

The last instalment of the BBC One police thriller saw the identity of the ever illusive 'H' finally revealed.

An average audience of 12.8 million watched the show at 9PM, with a peak audience of more than 13 million.

The numbers top last weekend's record breaking figures, making it the show's most watched episode and BBC's biggest drama in more than a decade.

Police thriller Line Of Duty first started in 2012 before moving to BBC One in 2017 with its fourth series.

Despite the huge viewing figures, the BBC has yet to confirm if there will be another series of Line Of Duty.

Show star Martin Compston, who plays Detective Inspector Steve Arnott, recently spoke about a possible seventh season.

He said: "We don't know [if there will be another series] but that's nothing new. Jed [Mercurio, Line Of Duty creator] always takes time after a series, like a couple of months.

"It's different elements this year, because we have to look it in terms of, do people want us back? You don't want to overdo it.

"Ten years in you start to think of legacy, and if it goes down that well it might be the perfect ending.

"But then we might go another couple of months and... what I will say is we won't do one just for the sake of doing it."

Charlotte Moore, BBC's chief content officer said: "Addictive event television, Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it's no surprise that last night's jaw dropping finale set a ratings record.

"Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series. I'm looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be."

If Line Of Duty does return for a new season it likely won't be released for a while with series typically airing once every two years.

For now you can catch up on series six online via the BBC iPlayer here where all past series are also available to watch on catchup.

You can also buy past series of Line Of Duty on Amazon Prime Video, DVD or Blu-Ray.

Picture: DI Kate Fleming (VICKY MCCLURE), DI Steve Arnott (MARTIN COMPSTON) - (C) World Production - Photographer: Steffan Hill