Line Of Duty broke its own ratings records on BBC One last night (25 April).

The the penultimate episode of series six reached an overnight audience of 11 million viewers, its highest ever rating.

Advertisements

The show was the most watched programme of the weekend, with more than half (51.7%) of all TV viewers tuning in at 9PM on Sunday.

Creator Jed Mercurio said: "Thanks so much to everyone watching Line Of Duty 6. The whole production team is thrilled and flattered by the amazing response."

Line Of Duty's latest series concludes on Sunday night with its final episode.

Before then you can catch up on the latest episodes - plus the first five series - only via the BBC iPlayer here.

Ahead of the finale, bookies Betfair are taking bets on who could be revealed as the show's ultimate baddie 'H'.

Patricia Carmichael (2/1) is favourite, while Ted Hastings is third favourite at 8/1.

Advertisements

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: "Line of Duty fans have been obsessed with finding out who of H is for years - and mother of god, it is the show's current big baddie Patricia Carmichael who is leading the way in the betting at 2/1, closely followed by Chief Constable Philip Osborne at 4/1.

"While question marks on Ted Hastings for a number of series has him in third favourite at 8/1, we haven't ruled out the ultimate twist of Kate Fleming in fact being part of OCG all along - while it is just 4/1 for H to be someone we have not yet encountered as the show reaches its climax next week."

Meanwhile, looking ahead to what's next for the show, writer and creator Jed Mercurio recently said a seventh season of Line Of Duty wasn't currently guaranteed.

He told the Radio Times: "We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series.

"We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of COVID, and a whole bunch of other things around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now."

Advertisements

Line Of Duty airs Sunday nights on BBC One at 9PM.

Picture: BBC