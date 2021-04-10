The latest episode of Gogglebox was the most watched TV show on Friday night (10 April).

An average of more than 4 million tuned in to the latest episode on Channel 4 in the 9PM hour.

Deadline reports that Gogglebox's viewing figures saw Channel 4 have the "highest-rated show of the day on a single channel" based on overnight data.

It followed BBC and ITV ditching their planned schedules following the death of HRH Prince Philip, which was announced by Buckingham Palace at midday.

BBC One cancelled all of its programming - including the MasterChef final, EastEnders, Have I Got News For You and The Graham Norton Show - in favour of BBC News specials.

The BBC News also took over BBC Two while BBC Four was taken off air.

ITV similarly removed all of its usual programs including Coronation Street and Emmerdale with news updates and a special documentary about the Duke of Edinburgh.

BBC One's coverage averaged 2.4 million viewers in primetime (7PM to 11PM) while ITV averaged 1.3 million viewers.

The BBC has come under fire for providing 'too much TV coverage' of the news, noting on its complaints page: "We're receiving complaints about too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

The BBC said yesterday: "With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended."

Meanwhile Channel 4 told the Mirror of their decision to stick to much of their original schedule: "Like many people around the UK and the world we were saddened to hear of the death of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip.

"We moved swiftly to a live news special as the news was announced earlier today; we broadcast a special programme looking back at the life of the Duke of Edinburgh at 4pm this afternoon; and we will broadcast a 90-minute extended Channel 4 News special from 7pm this evening.

"We will also be airing a number of documentaries about the life of Prince Philip and extended news bulletins over the weekend.

"As an alternative public service broadcaster Channel 4 also has a duty to offer an alternative to others and, whilst we have marked this sad news appropriately in our schedules and on All 4, we will also continue to offer viewers the majority of our usual peak time schedule including Gogglebox and The Circle tonight."

