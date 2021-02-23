Unforgotten series 4 opens with its highest ever viewing figures on ITV

Unforgotten's new series launched to mega viewing figures on ITV this week.

The first episode of series 4 opened to 5.1 million viewers on Monday night (22 February), the show's biggest overnight rating to date.

ITV say that the figure is up more than 1 million on the last series launch in 2018.

The channel have also shared that the third series received more than 1.2 million streams on the ITV Hub ahead of the new series launch.

BAFTA nominated actors Nicola Walker (Last Tango In Halifax, The Split) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday, Goodness Gracious Me) will reprise their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan for series 4 of Unforgotten.

The fourth series of Unforgotten opens with the grim discovery of a body within a freezer in a scrap metal yard.

A unique Millwall Football Club tattoo leads to the victim being identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-twenties who went missing 30 years earlier.

The new series follows the investigation as the team attempt to find out what happened to Matthew.

You can watch series 3 and 4 of Unforgotten now on ITV Hub here.

Earlier series are available on BritBox.