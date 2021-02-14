The Masked Singer UK breaks viewing figure records with 2021 final

The Masked Singer UK saw its biggest viewing figures ever for its 2021 final.

The Masked Singer's new series drew to a close with record ratings, peaking with 10.6 million viewers.

ITV say that an average of 8.6 million tuned in to the 90 minute show, up 2.2 million on last year's final.

WARNING: The rest of this article contains spoilers from the final episode!

A peak audience of just under 11 million were watching as Sausage was crowned the winner, beating Badger and Robin.

Sausage was unmasked as Joss Stone, to the shock of panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and guest panelist Nicola Roberts (last year’s winner, as Queen Bee).

Runner up Badger was unveiled as Ne-Yo while it was JLS singer Aston Merrygold who was behind Robin's mask.

Host Joel Dommett has presided over the unique guessing game that featured a total 12 celebrities in elaborate character costumes.

This series’ ‘stars behind the mask’ including Sir Lenny Henry CBE (Blob), A-ha frontman Morten Harket (Viking), Glenn Hoddle (Grandfather Clock) and Sue Perkins (Dragon).

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, said: “In these testing times, we’re delighted that The Masked Singer has brought some escapist joy and light relief to so many viewers at home.

"At the end of a long week in lockdown we’re all coming together and trying to guess who’s dressed as a giant sausage, and quite frankly, it’s been a brilliantly entertaining tonic.”

Although it's not been officially confirmed yet ITV are said to already be working on a third series - and with those ratings, it's hardly a surprise.

You can catch up on The Masked Singer now via the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile last night's TV ratings (13 February) also saw The Voice UK climb to a series high.

Airing straight after The Masked Singer, the latest episode averaged over 5 million viewers.

