RATINGS! Queen and Call The Midwife top Christmas Day viewing figures

The Queen's Speech and Call The Midwife topped the 2020 Christmas Day viewing figures.

BBC One led the night's TV with the top five most watched programmes.

The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast came on top, totalling more 8 million across all the channels it aired, with 6.3 million watching on BBC One alone.

Call The Midwife was the biggest TV show with 5.4 million viewers.

See the full top ten most watched programmes on Christmas Day below.

Christmas Day 2020 viewing figures

1. The Queen's Christmas Broadcast (BBC One) - 6.3 million

2. Call The Midwife (BBC One) - 5.4 million

3. Blankety Blank Christmas Special (BBC One) - 5.3 million

4. Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Countdown (BBC One) - 4.9 million

5. The Wheel (BBC One) - 4.7 million

6. Coronation Street (ITV) - 4.5 million

7. Mrs Brown's Boys (BBC One) - 3.8 million

8. Emmerdale (ITV) - 3.6 million

9. EastEnders (BBC One) - 3.5 million

10. The Chase (ITV) - 3 million.

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller of BBC One, said: “BBC One had the most popular show on Christmas Day as audiences escaped to Poplar for the Call the Midwife special. I’m really proud of the range and quality of programmes we’ve shown across this special day.

"BBC One entertained the nation and provided something for everyone to enjoy after a particularly difficult year.”