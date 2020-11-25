Great British Bake Off breaks viewing figure records with 2020 final

The Great British Bake Off 2020 final last night attracted record breaking viewing figures for Channel 4.

The final of series 11 of The Great British Bake Off attracted an average audience of 9.2 million viewers, the biggest Bake Off final on Channel 4.

The episode peaked with 10.4 million viewers and drew 63.5% share of viewers aged 16-34, the highest of any Bake Off episode to date and Channel 4's best numbers since Big Brother in 2006.

Currently the series is attracting an average consolidated audience of 10.4m viewers and 39.8% share – taking into account catch up figures - making it the highest rating Bake Off series on Channel 4 to date.

In fact, Bake Off is now the highest rating Channel 4 show since modern records began all the way back in 2002.

It was 20-year-old Peter Sawkins who won the Great British Bake Off last night after ten weeks of competition.

He left 31-year-old Laura Adlington from Kent and 30-year-old Dave Friday from Hampshire as runners up.

Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions