Strictly Come Dancing 2020 viewing figures soar to 10 million

The first Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live show saw a peak audience of 10 million viewers.

Saturday night saw the twelve celebrities on this year's line up take to the dancefloor to perform properly with their professionals for the first time.

Advertisements

An average audience of 9.4 million tuned in across the two hour long show on BBC One, up almost two million viewers on 2019's figure of 7.7 million and up 500,000 on 2018's 8.9 million.

The episode peaked with an audience of 10 million as judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse marked the celebs.

At the end of the night, it was popstar and presenter HRVY who topped the leaderboard with 25 points out of a possible 30 for his jive.

Craig branded the routine with pro partner Janette Manrara "absolutely spectacular" while Motsi said it was "the best first dance I've ever seen".

At the other end of the leaderboard, Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke left us with plenty to remember with their Foxtrot to Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.

They scored just 13 points in total - with Craig awarding only three points - after the routine.

As usual, there was no public vote this first weekend and no results show tonight (Sunday) but the judges' scores will carry forward to Week 2 where they'll be added to the marks for their second routines.

Advertisements

You can watch Strictly Come Dancing online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC/Guy Levy