RATINGS! Saturday Night Takeaway and The Voice UK see huge viewing figures

Viewers staying at home boosted TV ratings last night (Saturday, March 22).

Last night's Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway enjoyed its biggest ever audience on ITV since first debuting in 2002.

The latest episode of the sixteenth series aired to an average of 9.5 million viewers with almost half of all TV viewers [45 per cent] watching as Ant and Dec presented the show without an audience for the first time due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

ITV report the show scored the biggest overnight audience on any channel so far in 2020.

With a peak audience in excess of 11 million viewers, it was the biggest TV rating on any channel since the fireworks on BBC One on New Year's Eve 2019.

For ITV, it was their biggest audience in the slot since April 2016 and biggest share since June 2014.

In a press release, ITV revealed further: "It was up on the series average by +2.7m viewers (+39%) and +7 share points. It was the most watched programme of 2020 so far by young people with an average audience of 1.6m - almost two thirds [60 per cent] of 16-34 year-old watching TV last night - tuning in for the show.

"This represented an increase on the series average for that age group of +0.5m viewers (+45%) and +9 share points."

Meanwhile, following Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, The Voice UK had its highest audience of the series so far this year.

The latest knockout rounds averaged 4.8 million viewers with a peak of just under 5.5 million.

Next week however it's all change for both shows.

Saturday Night Takeaway will return but with a reduced, hour-long pre-recorded episode.

Meanwhile, The Voice UK has postponed its live shows until later in 2020 with "bespoke Voice specials" airing over the next two weekends.