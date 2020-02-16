RATINGS! The Masked Singer finishes on series high of 6.4 million viewers

The Masked Singer finished with a series high of 6 million viewers last night.

This article is spoiler free for those who have yet to watch the latest episode!

The final of the first series of The Masked Singer was watched by an average audience of 6.4 million viewers.

It was a series high for the show which launched in January on ITV to 5.5 million viewers.

The surreal format sees celebrities compete to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes, as the audience and a panel try to figure out who they are.

A peak audience of 8.4 million viewers tuned in as the final three characters - Queen Bee, Hedgehog and Octopus - were unmasked and winner crowned.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer has reportedly already been commissioned for a second series which is hardly surprising given the viewing figures.

The show was the most watched programme on Saturday nights eclipsing The Voice UK and The Greatest Dancer.

Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong make up the panel on the show but there's no official word yet on whether or not they'll be back.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper earlier this month: "It was a ­no-brainer to go for a second series. The show has been a massive hit. It’s has the whole country talking. People either love it or hate it but everyone seems to have an ­opinion on it.”

The insider added: “After some high-level meetings, everything was agreed and now a second series is definitely happening Everyone at ITV is thrilled The Masked Singer will be back.”

You can catch up on The Masked Singer via the ITV Hub.

Performances are also available to watch online via YouTube.