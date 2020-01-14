RATINGS! Winter Love Island launches with 2.5 million viewers

Love Island's first ever winter series opened with 2.5 million viewers on Sunday night.

A peak audience of 3 million viewers tuned in on ITV2 to watch Season 6 kick off.

A total of 1.2 million viewers aged 16-34 watched the show - 43% of viewers in the key demographic for the programme.

The Love Island launch on Sunday night was down around 800,000 viewers on last summer's launch, although the figures exclude those watching online or via catch up.

Despite the dip on last summer, the first ever winter series' launch is still well up on other past openers with just 430,000 watching the very first episode in 2015.

The opening episode saw the introduction of ten new Islanders: Shaughna Phillips, Sophie Piper, Leanne Amaning, Siânnise Fudge Paige Turley, Nas Majeed, Mike Boateng, Ollie Williams, Connor Durman and Callum Jones

Host Laura Whitmore coupled the singletons up for the very first time this year, before a surprise twist.

At the end of the 90-minute opening episode, two brand new girls dropped in as twins Jess Gale and Eve Gale entered the villa.

In Monday's episode they had first choice of who to couple up with, ultimately leaving two other girls single and vulnerable.

The brand new series of Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

It's been reported that the first winter series of Love Island will run for six weeks, two fewer than the usual summer season.

Narrated by Iain Stirling, the series also airs a spin-off show After Sun on Monday nights at 10PM.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up on via the ITV Hub.