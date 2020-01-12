RATINGS! The Masked Singer is the most watched show on Saturday night

The Masked Singer was the most watched show on Saturday night.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the surreal singing series is proving a hit with UK audiences.

The Masked Singer sees celebrities compete to put on the best musical performance while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes, as the audience and a panel try to figure out who they are.

Saturday's third episode (January 11) on ITV saw five more masked celebrities sing before the identity of one more was revealed.

An average audience of 5.3 million viewers (4.9 million excluding +1) tuned in the 90-minute instalment, representing a decline of just 200,000 viewers on last weekend's launch.

The numbers made The Masked Singer the highest rated programme of the day across all channels for the second week running.

Once again, The Masked Singer went up against the series 2 of The Greatest Dancer, which averaged 3.1 million viewers for its latest auditions with a peak of 3.5 million and an audience share of 16.7%

Featuring new dance captain Todrick Hall, the dance competition's viewing figures again grew throughout the episode as another set of acts made it through to the callbacks.

A source said: "Everyone is really pleased with the response we’ve had to the latest series of The Greatest Dancer with the second episode seeing the audience grow as the show went on."

Elsewhere on Saturday night, the new season of The Voice UK continued with 4.4 million viewers as coaches Meghan Trainor, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs continued on their search for singing talent.

The Greatest Dancer, The Voice UK and The Masked Singer will all return next Saturday night.