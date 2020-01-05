The Masked Singer made its launch in the UK on Saturday night to strong viewing figures.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer is the surreal and surprising singing show that has proved a hit across the world after originating in Korea.

The series sees celebrities compete to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes, as the audience and a panel try to figure out who they are.

Saturday's opening episode on ITV saw the first six masked celebrities perform before one was eliminated and their identity was revealed.

The series launched to a strong average audience of 5.5 million viewers, peaking at 6.5 million.

Those numbers made The Masked Singer the highest rated programme of the day across all channels.

The show will return TONIGHT (Sunday, January 5) on ITV where another set of six celebrities perform before continuing on Saturday nights throughout the new year.

The Masked Singer's launch went up against the series 2 opener of The Greatest Dancer on BBC One, which averaged 3.2 million viewers.

The Greatest Dancer 2020 saw the introduction of new Dance Captain Todrick Hall alongside returning judges Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse.

Hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, The Greatest Dancer sees dancers of any age and dance style compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Elsewhere on Saturday night, the new season of The Voice UK launched to 4.6 million viewers on ITV as new coach Meghan Trainor took up a seat in the spinning red chairs.

She joins returning coaches Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs for series nine of the singing show.

And Jason Manford's new BBC game show First And Last began its run with 2.8 million viewers.

He tweeted: "Well #FirstandLast did pretty well against those talent show juggernauts over on t’other side! 2.8m of you watched us being daft on Saturday night."