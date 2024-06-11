Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens comes to BBC Three and iPayer in June.

In this gripping new box-set series, Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri investigates a series of strange events beginning with a UFO sighting by 14 schoolboys, which triggered a wave of close encounters and claims of the biggest mass sighting in British history.

Sian Eleri says: “It was a thrill to fly into a new celestial realm in the paranormal universe. The world of UFOs, extra-terrestrial activity and other theories around what could exist in our skies is vast, intriguing and ominous.

“It’s been eye-opening to explore such open-ended issues and this series continues to challenge my beliefs – I can’t wait for its launch so viewers can make up their own minds on the case.”

Sian Eleri. Credit: BBC

The case made headlines around the world when, along the south and west coast of Wales over the 1970s and 1980s, dozens of ordinary and unconnected people in seaside resorts and rural villages reported a spate of unexplained and terrifying sightings.

Reports ranged from a UFO sighting by 14 schoolboys to a local hotelier claiming she saw a spaceship. A wave of reports of close encounters in the area followed, resulting in claims of Britain’s biggest ever mass sighting.

Sian’s first mission is to track down the schoolboys whose alien encounter in the village of Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, triggered it all. With access to the original investigator’s case archive, which had been locked away, and to those at the heart of the case, Sian sets out to uncover what really happened.

She starts out as a sceptic, but in a series of chilling and increasingly bizarre twists and turns, Sian is left questioning everything she thought she knew.

Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens will air on BBC Three on 14 June, starting with a double bill – episode one will air at 9pm and episode two at 9.30pm. The episodes will also air on BBC One Wales at 10.40pm and 11:10pm, and all episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer.