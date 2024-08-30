BBC reveals Nightsleeper trailer and release date

The BBC has dropped the trailer for its upcoming real-time thriller Nightsleeper and set a release date.

Fans can binge-watch all episodes on BBC iPlayer from 6am from Sunday 15 September, while those tuning into BBC One can catch the drama on Sunday and Monday nights over three weeks, starting at 9pm.

Starring Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London), Nightsleeper is penned by BAFTA-winning writer Nick Leather (Murdered For Being Different) and produced by Fremantle’s Euston Films.

Nightsleeper unfolds over six parts, following a train that’s ‘hackjacked’ on its journey from Glasgow to London, suddenly hurtling into an unknown fate.

With elements of heart-pounding action and a gripping whodunnit, it’s a high-speed thriller where nothing is as it seems.

Leading the charge are off-duty police officer Joe Roag, played by Joe Cole, and acting technical director at the National Cyber Security Centre, Abby Aysgarth, played by Alexandra Roach.

Together, they must unravel who is behind the hack – but are they up against a hostile state, a terror group, or an organised crime syndicate?

And who is the mysterious ‘Driver’ who always seems one step ahead?

As the pair try to build a connection to tackle the night’s chaos, questions loom over their fellow passengers: could any of them be involved?

In addition to Roach and Cole, Nightsleeper boasts a star-studded cast including Alex Ferns, Sharon Small, James Cosmo, David Threlfall, Pamela Nomvete, and Parth Thakerar.

Directed by Jamie Magnus Stone (Doctor Who) and John Hayes (Dublin Murders), the series promises to be a high-octane ride with twists and turns at every corner.