Ozark season 4 confirmed by Netflix - but it'll be the final series

Ozark will return to Netflix for a fourth season, it's been announced.

The drama premiered on Netflix in 2017 and has proved a huge hit with viewers.

Now a fourth and final series has been announced.

Netflix shared on Twitter today (June 30): "NEWS: Ozark will return for a fourth and final season, split across two parts – each of 7 episodes."

"Did the maths for you and it turns out that means there will be FOURTEEN more episodes!!" they added.

Ozark revolves around financial planner Marty and Wendy Byrde and their family's sudden relocation from the suburbs of Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks. Rather than the familiar skyscrapers and trading floors, Ozark explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

The cast is led by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Martin "Marty" Byrde and Wendy Byrde.

They're joined by Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, and Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller.

Season 3 dropped in March of this year and is currently available to stream on Netflix here.

A teaser from Netflix reveals: "Ozark Season 3: It's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo.

"Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos."

All episodes of Ozark season 1 to 3 are available to stream on Netflix here.

