Netflix UK has made a big splash at the Edinburgh TV Festival, unveiling seven new projects that will hit our screens soon.

Netflix has revealed documentaries about chef Gordon Ramsay, Take That, and even the intense weeks following the 7/7 London bombings.

And if you’re a fan of scripted series, you’ll be pleased to hear that two new shows, How to Kill Your Family and Legends, are also in the works.

Oh, and there’s more—spy thriller Black Doves, starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw, will be back for a second season, as will the reality hit Love is Blind: UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s latest line-up:

Victoria Beckham: Behind the glamour

Victoria Beckham is stepping out of her Spice Girl shadow with an exclusive docu-series about her fashion and beauty empire.

Viewers will get a backstage pass into Victoria’s work as a Creative Director and her family life, with unseen footage revealing her personal reinvention. Expect to see David and the kids too.

Being Gordon Ramsay

Brace yourselves for a look at the life of one of the world’s most famous chefs. This series follows Gordon Ramsay as he takes on his biggest restaurant challenge yet—opening five new dining experiences in London’s 22 Bishopsgate.

The cameras will also peek into his family life with wife Tana and their six children.

Take That: The ultimate boy band

Take That fans, this one’s for you! For more than 30 years, Gary, Howard, and Mark have been UK music royalty, with 12 number-one hits.

This series will feature exclusive interviews with the trio, as well as chats with Jason Orange and Robbie Williams, giving fans an intimate look at the band’s incredible journey.

Take That, ©Guy Aroch, 2023

7/7: Hunting the London Bombers

It’s been nearly 20 years since the 7/7 attacks shook Britain, and this gripping documentary will follow the intense search for those responsible.

Using never-before-seen footage and interviews, the series will delve into the aftermath of the attacks and the efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen

If you’re into sports, you won’t want to miss this one. This documentary takes viewers inside the world of Matchroom, home to some of the biggest names in sports like boxing, snooker, darts, and even fishing.

Get ready for a close-up look at Barry and Eddie Hearn as they continue to dominate the sports promotion industry.

How to Kill Your Family

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will be playing Grace Bernard in How to Kill Your Family, a darkly funny drama inspired by Bella Mackie’s best-selling novel. Expect murder, mayhem, and plenty of twists.

Legends

From BAFTA-winning writer Neil Forsyth comes Legends, a high-stakes drama inspired by real criminal investigations.

The series will follow an undercover team of British customs officers as they attempt to bring down dangerous drug gangs.