Netflix unveils thrilling new crime drama Legends

Netflix has just announced an electrifying new drama series that promises to take us deep into the world of high-stakes crime and undercover operations.

Advertisements

Legends, the latest creation from BAFTA-winning writer Neil Forsyth, is set to captivate audiences with its gripping tale inspired by one of the most remarkable criminal investigations in British history.

Produced by Tannadice Pictures, Legends is a six-part drama that delves into the extraordinary efforts of Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise during the early 1990s, as they struggled to combat the growing tide of drug smuggling across the UK.

The series, based on extensive research and interviews with those involved, follows an unlikely group of British Customs employees who were sent undercover to infiltrate some of the country’s most dangerous criminal drug gangs.

These weren’t seasoned spies or trained agents; they were ordinary men and women, suddenly thrust into the criminal underworld after a crash course in basic undercover techniques.

They created new identities, known as Legends, and embarked on perilous missions that pushed them to their limits.

Neil Forsyth (The Gold and Guilt) said: “I’m very excited to be able to tell this incredible story, along with everyone at Tannadice Pictures.

“I think Legends is a fascinating, gripping, unknown British story that deserves to be told in full. I’m delighted that Netflix agreed.”

Mona Qureshi, Director of UK Content at Netflix, said: “As such fans of Neil’s The Gold, we were immediately excited by the prospect of the extraordinary story of Legends in his hands.

“Transporting us back to 1990s Britain, where the government was losing its battle in what was a global war on drugs, Neil’s scripts introduce us to a compelling ensemble of characters, whose unexpected journeys into the dangerous labyrinth of undercover operations promise a gripping, action-filled series that sits in the best tradition of UK crime stories. We can’t wait for Legends to come to life on Netflix.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and official trailer.