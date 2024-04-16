Netflix is ramping up security for its upcoming reality show Bear Hunt, committing a staggering £1million to safeguard host Holly Willoughby and her co-stars in the jungles of Costa Rica.

The show, aiming to compete with ITV’s popular I’m a Celebrity, will feature Holly, alongside Bear Grylls and at least ten celebrity contestants.

The stars will face the ultimate survival challenge in the Costa Rican jungle with Bear Grylls as their formidable foe.

Bear tests their survival instincts, and those who don’t measure up risk being eliminated in the intense ‘Bear Hunt’, where Bear personally tracks them down.

Amid concerns about the increasing presence of drug gangs and a rise in violent crimes in the region, the streaming giant is not taking any chances.

The security measures will include ex-special forces and hired military personnel to ensure the safety of the crew and celebrities from potential threats such as kidnappings and mob violence.

The Sun reports that Netflix has planned an extensive security protocol involving specialist teams of guards, secure vehicles, and safe filming locations.

A source said: “keeping Holly and everyone fully protected in Costa Rica is the priority.”

Filming is slated to begin this month, with the production running through May. The show’s release is expected around January 2025.

Those rumoured for the line up include former Little Mix bandmember Jesy Nelson.

This new venture comes after Holly departed from her role on ITV’s This Morning after 14 years.