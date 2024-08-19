In a jaw-dropping moment on tonight’s episode of The Derbyshire Auction House, an old photograph valued at just £120 goes under the hammer for an astonishing sum.

It’s a result no one saw coming, especially not the show’s star, Irita Marriott, who calls it “the greatest thing I’ve ever sold.”

The episode, airing at 9pm on Really and discovery+, follows Irita and her team as they visit Bedfordshire to help Helen and her son Ben clear out their family home.

The aim is to raise funds for Helen’s husband Alan, who needs care due to dementia.

As they sift through the house, Irita stumbles upon a collection of original, signed photographs in the hallway.

These photos, taken by notable photographers such as Sirkka-Liisa Konttinen, had been supported by Alan during his work with a regional arts association.

One photograph, originally valued between £80 and £120, sparks fierce bidding at the auction, eventually selling for an eye-watering £12,000.

Sadly, Alan passed away before his cherished items could be auctioned, but Ben reveals that the proceeds will be used to give his father a fitting farewell.

Reflecting on the auction, Irita expresses her disbelief at the unexpected windfall, saying, “I told Helen and Ben that they might be in for a surprise, and what a surprise it was!”

She adds, “It’s an absolutely phenomenal result and a perfect tribute to Alan.”

Don’t miss tonight’s episode of The Derbyshire Auction House at 9pm to find out how much more Helen and Ben managed to raise.