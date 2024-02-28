Mo Harris returns to EastEnders as Laila Morse reprises iconic role

Mo Harris is on her way back to EastEnders as Laila Morse is set to reprise her iconic role this spring.

Mo first graced our screens in 2000 as the forthright matriarch of the Slater family, swiftly capturing the hearts of fans with her memorable quips and questionable schemes.

Throughout her 19 years in Albert Square, Mo was consistently at the heart of the drama, playing key roles in some of the show’s most memorable moments.

These included her longstanding rivalry with Pat Butcher (played by Pam St Clement), assisting a young Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) during childbirth on Dot’s sofa, and orchestrating a ruse that led everyone to believe Kat (Jessie Wallace) had passed away as part of one of her numerous financial gambits.

Mo departed Walford in 2021 to embark on a cruise with her intermittent romantic interest and now fiancé, Fat Elvis, though she has made several guest appearances since.

Mo’s return to the Square, this time with her great-grandson Freddie Slater, is shrouded in mystery, but one thing is clear: Mo’s presence is a harbinger of chaos.

On returning to EastEnders, Laila Morse said: “I’m delighted to be coming home to Walford to bring Mo back to life. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to be reunited with my on screen family, who are like my family, as well as old and new faces.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Laila Morse to the role of Mo Harris. Although her time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Slater family has endured a huge amount of drama since she last appeared on screen and Mo’s return will be no different.

“We’re delighted to welcome Laila back permanently as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside great-grandson Freddie [played by Bobby Brazier].”