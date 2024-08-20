The BBC has revealed their latest original drama, First Day on Earth, a 10-part series crafted by the multi-award-winning Michaela Coel, best known for her work on I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum.

Advertisements

Coel, who will write, star, and serve as an executive producer on the series, is teaming up once again with HBO and Various Artists Limited (VAL), the production house behind hits like Juice and Such Brave Girls. The series is also being made in association with A24.

In First Day on Earth, Coel takes on the role of Henri, a British novelist at a crossroads. Her writing career has stalled, and her relationship feels like it’s going nowhere. But when a job offer arrives from Ghana, her parents’ homeland, Henri sees a chance to escape the rut and reconnect with her roots.

However, upon arriving in Ghana, Henri soon finds that neither the job nor her estranged father are what she had hoped for. As she navigates unexpected dangers, new friendships, and the stark realities of her heritage, Henri embarks on a journey that could either strengthen her or leave her shattered.

Michaela said: “Working with VAL, the BBC, and HBO again, and partnering with A24, has been a wonderfully intimate experience. I’m thrilled to take this next step and offer First Day on Earth as a new televisual gift for anyone ready to join Henri on her wild odyssey.”

Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni from VAL shared: “Michaela’s ability to create such original and unforgettable stories is truly remarkable. First Day on Earth is no exception, blending humour, shock, and poignancy as it delves into the complex relationship between England and Ghana through the eyes of a second-generation British-Ghanaian woman.”

BBC’s Director of Drama, Lindsay Salt, commented: “Michaela’s work is exceptional, and First Day on Earth is another unmissable series filled with heartfelt, hilarious, and poetic storytelling.”

Production on First Day on Earth is set to begin next year, and we can’t wait to see how Michaela Coel will bring Henri’s story to life.