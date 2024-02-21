Meet The Richardsons returns for new series on Dave

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont will be back for a fifth series of Meet The Richardsons this Spring.

Advertisements

The show stars the married comedians as they give a fictional window into their funny and frustrated marriage as they give viewers a glimpse of their life in Yorkshire.

In this series, Lucy’s career is turbo-charged by her BAFTA nomination and she’s getting offered shows from the very big to the frankly bizarre. Jon is fine with Lucy’s success, he’s not competitive at all, and he knows when he’s beaten.

So, while Lucy’s busy on Taskmaster, Bake Off and Celebrity Chinese Whispers, Jon is plotting his escape from telly, with one last, lucrative job hosting a new daytime Quiz show. Meanwhile, at home, a global superstar and her partner move in next door, making it harder than ever to keep up with the neighbours.

Lucy’s turning 40 and she’d really like Jon to go with her to Glastonbury to celebrate. He’ll never agree to that. But will they both agree that five series of Meet The Richardsons is more than enough?

Guest stars this series include Adrian Chiles, Alexander Armstrong, Amanda Abbington, Ben Shephard, Carlton Palmer, Carrie & David Grant, Charlie Cooper, Cheryl Baker, Dick & Dom, Gregg Wallace, Julian Clary, Kemah Bob, Kimberly Wyatt, Lee Mack, Matt Forde, Max Rogers, Nigel Havers, Roland Gift, Stephen Mangan, Steve Pemberton, The Cheeky Girls, Tim Lovejoy and Toyah.

Speaking about the new series, Jon Richardson said: “The pedant in me would like to point out that by the time you get to series four, you aren’t really ‘meeting’ the Richardsons anymore, so much as being stuck in a relationship with them whether you like it or not.

“The optimist in me obviously wants to say how thrilled he is and how much he hopes people enjoy the new episodes, but I don’t have an optimist in me, so perhaps it’s best I keep my mouth shut.”

Advertisements

Lucy added: “UKTV oh my gosh I can’t quite believe we are going to do more series of a show that has made Johnny Vegas become my stepdad, Jon lose a hamster, my mum scrap with Beverley Callard and David Tennant walk off set.”

You can watch the latest episodes of Meet The Richardsons and catch up online now on UKTV Play.